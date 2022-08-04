Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTAC standing on a mountain [Image 1 of 4]

    JTAC standing on a mountain

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Airman Trevor Bell 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. James Medley, 13th Air Support Operations Squadron Tactical Air Control Party specialist, participates in training at the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nevada, April 8, 2022. The range occupies 2.9 million acres of land, 5,000 square miles of airspace which is restricted from civilian air traffic over-flight and another 7,000 square miles of Military Operating Area, which is shared with civilian aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Bell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 11:36
    Photo ID: 7143013
    VIRIN: 220408-F-WM701-0299
    Resolution: 2026x3045
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTAC standing on a mountain [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Trevor Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JTAC standing on a mountain
    A-10 Thunderbolt II's fly in support of JTAC training.
    A-10 Thunderbolt II's fly in support of JTAC training.
    A-10 Thunderbolt II's fly in support of JTAC training.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTAC
    ACC
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    57th WG
    13th ASOS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT