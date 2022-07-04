52nd MSG teams up to support current ops

An Airman from the 52nd Civil Engineering Squadron welds an antenna on a dorm building, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The 52nd CES supported the arrival of Airmen from Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, and Hill AFB, Utah, by making sure their lodging was in livable conditions. (Courtesy photo)

