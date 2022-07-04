An Airman from the 52nd Civil Engineering Squadron welds an antenna on a dorm building, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The 52nd CES supported the arrival of Airmen from Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, and Hill AFB, Utah, by making sure their lodging was in livable conditions. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 08:05
|Photo ID:
|7142715
|VIRIN:
|220407-F-F3317-1001
|Resolution:
|255x415
|Size:
|28.64 KB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 52nd MSG teams up to support current ops [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
52nd MSG teams up to support current ops
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT