Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    52nd MSG teams up to support current ops [Image 2 of 2]

    52nd MSG teams up to support current ops

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.07.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez-Chen 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman from the 52nd Civil Engineering Squadron welds an antenna on a dorm building, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The 52nd CES supported the arrival of Airmen from Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, and Hill AFB, Utah, by making sure their lodging was in livable conditions. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 08:05
    Photo ID: 7142715
    VIRIN: 220407-F-F3317-1001
    Resolution: 255x415
    Size: 28.64 KB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd MSG teams up to support current ops [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    52nd MSG teams up to support current ops
    52nd MSG teams up to support current ops

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    52nd MSG teams up to support current ops

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SpangdahlemAB
    52CES
    52MSG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT