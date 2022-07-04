52nd MSG teams up to support current ops

Members from the 52nd Contracting Squadron pose for a photo, April 7, 2022, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The 52nd CONS established long-term contract options affording the 52nd Fighter Wing the capability to support current and future mission growth. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

