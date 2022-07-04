52nd MSG teams up to support current ops

With a short time frame, and hundreds of personnel and multiple aircraft coming in, the 52nd Mission Support Group worked together to meet current operational demands, while preparing for any unexpected contingencies they may face in the future.



Additional units at Spangdahlem Air Base include the 34th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, the 92nd Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, Fairchild AFB, Washington and Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 134, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington.



“The ops tempo was obviously increased quite a bit with the additional Airmen and airframes that we have here on base,” said Lt. Col. Donald Horne, 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron commander. “We plan for this, we practice for this and over the past few months, in my mind, it’s nothing we couldn’t handle.”



The group prepared for incoming personnel by providing transportation, lodging, administrative and office buildings, and making sure lines of communication would be open if the U.S. Airmen or Sailors needed anything for morale or welfare.



“We have a big role to play in bedding down new missions,” said Capt. Wei Guan, 52nd Civil Engineering Squadron operations engineering chief. “We make sure the facilities are able to meet the requirements of the units coming in.”



The 52nd MSG was able to restore dorm building 225 within two weeks, allowing for a total of 104 additional rooms. With the help of the 52nd Contracting Squadron providing bunk beds, they were able to increase the capacity of each room as well.



According to Lt. Col. Brussell Bungay, 52nd CONS commander, with the help of the 52nd LRS the group has organic capabilities, and in order to preserve those capabilities it was important to find responsive vendors to help outsource and preserve materials for the future.



“The team's business acumen to plan ahead resulted in the establishing of long-term contract options affording the 52nd Fighter Wing the capability to support current and future mission growth,” said Bungay.



Restoring facilities to allow for smooth operations and liveable conditions is just the first step in support. The 52nd MSG has personnel on standby 24/7 to ensure the additional units here at Spangdahlem AB continue to live and work in safe and stable environments.



Members of the 52nd MSG continue to prove they are capable of rapidly responding to demands brought upon by any contingency. By working together to overcome obstacles, Spangdahlem AB continues to stay mission ready.

