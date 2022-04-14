Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CTF 151 Holds Change of Command [Image 3 of 3]

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Spc. Natianna Strachen 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220414-A-RM286-1077 MANAMA, Bahrain (April 14, 2022) Royal Jordanian Navy Col. Mohammad Al-Tarawneh, left, Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (CMF), U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, center, and Pakistan Navy Commodore Ahmed Hussain, listen to a speech during a change-of-command ceremony for Combined Task Force (CTF) 151, April 14, at CMF headquarters in Bahrain. Established in 2009, CTF 151 enhances regional maritime cooperation and protects global maritime commerce by deterring, disrupting and suppressing piracy and armed robbery at sea. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Natianna Strachen)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTF 151 Holds Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Natianna Strachen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

