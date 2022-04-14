CTF 151 Holds Change of Command

220414-A-RM286-1216 MANAMA, Bahrain (April 14, 2022) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), right, greets a member of the Pakistan Navy during a change-of-command ceremony for Combined Task Force (CTF) 151, April 14, at CMF headquarters in Bahrain. Established in 2009, CTF 151 enhances regional maritime cooperation and protects global maritime commerce by deterring, disrupting and suppressing piracy and armed robbery at sea. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Natianna Strachen)
