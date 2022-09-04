Marines compete at the Marine Corps Marksmanship Championship

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Payton Garcia, bulk fuel specialist, Security Battalion, from Lawrence, Kansas, transitions from his rifle to his pistol during the Marine Corps Marksmanship Championship, at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, April 9, 2022. The Marine Corps Marksmanship Championship, held April 6-11, allows competitors to participate in a variety of matches while receiving advanced marksmanship training within the action shooting rifle and pistol disciplines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sean Potter)

