U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Robert Germanelo, advanced marksmanship training program instructor, Weapons Training Battalion, from Thousand Oaks, California, moves through his close quarter’s rifle stage during the Marine Corps Marksmanship Championship, at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, April 9, 2022. The Marine Corps Marksmanship Championship, held April 6-11, allows competitors to participate in a variety of matches while receiving advanced marksmanship training within the action shooting rifle and pistol disciplines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sean Potter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2022 Date Posted: 04.13.2022 10:08 Photo ID: 7141035 VIRIN: 220409-M-TZ536-0691 Resolution: 3104x4899 Size: 3.53 MB Location: QUANTICO, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines compete at the Marine Corps Marksmanship Championship [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Sean Potter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.