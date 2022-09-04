Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines compete at the Marine Corps Marksmanship Championship [Image 5 of 6]

    Marines compete at the Marine Corps Marksmanship Championship

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Sean Potter 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. John Glomba, a member of the Marine Corps Action Shooting Team, from Newnan, Georgia, fires his pistol at several targets during the Marine Corps Marksmanship Championship, at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, April 9, 2022. The Marine Corps Marksmanship Championship, held April 6-11, allows competitors to participate in a variety of matches while receiving advanced marksmanship training within the action shooting rifle and pistol disciplines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sean Potter)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 10:08
    Photo ID: 7141039
    VIRIN: 220409-M-TZ536-1019
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 4.07 MB
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines compete at the Marine Corps Marksmanship Championship [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Sean Potter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

