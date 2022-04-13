Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine in Vietnam, then Army Black Hawk pilot now helps to keep Bavaria community safe [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Marine in Vietnam, then Army Black Hawk pilot now helps to keep Bavaria community safe

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Jack Lewis is the safety manager for Logistics Readiness Center Bavaria, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. Lewis said he’s responsible for all the day-to-day safety operations for LRC Bavaria, to include Grafenwoehr, Vilseck, Hohenfels, Ansbach and Garmisch. Because he was a helicopter pilot, a safety officer in Army aviation and more, Lewis said he’s able to incorporate his many years of experience to assist Soldiers and help keep them safe. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 05:57
    Photo ID: 7140693
    VIRIN: 220413-A-SM279-816
    Resolution: 3002x1948
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Hometown: SPANAWAY, WA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine in Vietnam, then Army Black Hawk pilot now helps to keep Bavaria community safe [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Marine in Vietnam, then Army Black Hawk pilot now helps to keep Bavaria community safe

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Marine in Vietnam, then Army Black Hawk pilot now helps to keep Bavaria community safe

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SafetyFirst
    PeopleFirst
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior

