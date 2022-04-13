Jack Lewis is the safety manager for Logistics Readiness Center Bavaria, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. Lewis said he’s responsible for all the day-to-day safety operations for LRC Bavaria, to include Grafenwoehr, Vilseck, Hohenfels, Ansbach and Garmisch. Because he was a helicopter pilot, a safety officer in Army aviation and more, Lewis said he’s able to incorporate his many years of experience to assist Soldiers and help keep them safe. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2022 Date Posted: 04.13.2022 05:57 Photo ID: 7140693 VIRIN: 220413-A-SM279-816 Resolution: 3002x1948 Size: 1.28 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Hometown: SPANAWAY, WA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marine in Vietnam, then Army Black Hawk pilot now helps to keep Bavaria community safe [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.