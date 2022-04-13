Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marine in Vietnam, then Army Black Hawk pilot now helps to keep Bavaria community safe [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Marine in Vietnam, then Army Black Hawk pilot now helps to keep Bavaria community safe

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Jack Lewis, the safety manager for Logistics Readiness Center Bavaria, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, started his military career as a U.S. Marine in 1968 and deployed to Vietnam about a year later. He was presented with three Purple Hearts while serving in Vietnam. He then went on to serve in the Army as a UH-1H Huey and UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter pilot. Pictured here, Lewis holds the Washington State Flag directly over the left shoulder of his drill instructor on the right, in the first row. The photo is 54 years old, and Lewis is still serving to this day as an Army civilian employee with LRC Bavaria, 405th AFSB, supporting Soldiers. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 05:57
    Photo ID: 7140692
    VIRIN: 220413-A-SM279-708
    Resolution: 1897x1188
    Size: 343.24 KB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Hometown: SPANAWAY, WA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine in Vietnam, then Army Black Hawk pilot now helps to keep Bavaria community safe [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Marine in Vietnam, then Army Black Hawk pilot now helps to keep Bavaria community safe
    U.S. Marine in Vietnam, then Army Black Hawk pilot now helps to keep Bavaria community safe

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Marine in Vietnam, then Army Black Hawk pilot now helps to keep Bavaria community safe

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Washington
    Spanaway

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT