U.S. Marine in Vietnam, then Army Black Hawk pilot now helps to keep Bavaria community safe

Jack Lewis, the safety manager for Logistics Readiness Center Bavaria, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, started his military career as a U.S. Marine in 1968 and deployed to Vietnam about a year later. He was presented with three Purple Hearts while serving in Vietnam. He then went on to serve in the Army as a UH-1H Huey and UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter pilot. Pictured here, Lewis holds the Washington State Flag directly over the left shoulder of his drill instructor on the right, in the first row. The photo is 54 years old, and Lewis is still serving to this day as an Army civilian employee with LRC Bavaria, 405th AFSB, supporting Soldiers. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

