Wheels up on CV-22

A U.S. Air Force Maintenance Airman assigned to the 752nd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron monitors the work of the landing gear of a CV-22B Osprey as part of normal preventive maintenance at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 11, 2022. The flightline maintenance, phase, munitions, support mobility and weapons sections of the 752 SOAMXS enable the one-of-a-kind combination of speed, range and operational flexibility of the Osprey. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremy McGuffin)

