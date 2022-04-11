Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wheels up on CV-22 [Image 2 of 5]

    Wheels up on CV-22

    UNITED KINGDOM

    11.04.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremy McGuffin 

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Maintenance Airman assigned to the 752nd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron monitors the work of the landing gear of a CV-22B Osprey as part of normal preventive maintenance at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 11, 2022. The flightline maintenance, phase, munitions, support mobility and weapons sections of the 752 SOAMXS enable the one-of-a-kind combination of speed, range and operational flexibility of the Osprey. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremy McGuffin)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 05:14
    Location: GB
    Maintenance
    CV-22B
    752nd SOAMXS

