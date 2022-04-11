Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wheels up on CV-22

    Wheels up on CV-22

    UNITED KINGDOM

    11.04.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremy McGuffin 

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Maintenance Airman assigned to the 752nd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron works on the landing gear of a CV-22B Osprey as part of normal preventive maintenance at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 11, 2022. The 752 SOAMXS provides all organizational and intermediate-level maintenance on the fleet of CV-22B Osprey and ensures safe launching and receiving of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremy McGuffin)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 05:14
    Photo ID: 7140650
    VIRIN: 220411-F-YZ987-0002
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.11 MB
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wheels up on CV-22, by SSgt Jeremy McGuffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maintenance
    CV-22B
    752nd SOAMXS

