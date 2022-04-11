A U.S. Air Force Maintenance Airman assigned to the 752nd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron works on the landing gear of a CV-22B Osprey as part of normal preventive maintenance at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 11, 2022. The 752 SOAMXS provides all organizational and intermediate-level maintenance on the fleet of CV-22B Osprey and ensures safe launching and receiving of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremy McGuffin)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2022 05:14
|Photo ID:
|7140650
|VIRIN:
|220411-F-YZ987-0002
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.11 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Wheels up on CV-22 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jeremy McGuffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
