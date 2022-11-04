Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSEA Equipment Removal Project Off Nanakuli Beach [Image 12 of 14]

    NAVSEA Equipment Removal Project Off Nanakuli Beach

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Greg Hall 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    220411-N-OT701-1232 WAIANAE, Hawaii (April 11, 2022) Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) contractors pour concrete during the final phase of an equipment removal project at Nanakuli Beach Park. The final phase of the three-phase project focuses on removing a 20-inch conduit and the top portions of three manhole/vaults, then laying colored cement over the remaining conduit trench and matching the natural rock color and surface height. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 22:40
    Photo ID: 7140270
    VIRIN: 220411-N-OT701-1232
    Resolution: 4955x7429
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    This work, NAVSEA Equipment Removal Project Off Nanakuli Beach [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Greg Hall, identified by DVIDS

    Restoration
    NAVSEA
    FORACS
    Hawaii: Nanakuli

