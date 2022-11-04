220411-N-OT701-1209 WAIANAE, Hawaii (April 11, 2022) A Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) contractor applies texture to concrete during the final phase of an equipment removal project at Nanakuli Beach Park. The final phase of the three-phase project focuses on removing a 20-inch conduit and the top portions of three manhole/vaults, then laying colored cement over the remaining conduit trench and matching the natural rock color and surface height. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2022 22:40
|Photo ID:
|7140269
|VIRIN:
|220411-N-OT701-1209
|Resolution:
|4180x6267
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSEA Equipment Removal Project Off Nanakuli Beach [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Greg Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT