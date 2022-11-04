NAVSEA Equipment Removal Project Off Nanakuli Beach

220411-N-OT701-1144 WAIANAE, Hawaii (April 11, 2022) Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) contractors pour concrete during the final phase of an equipment removal project at Nanakuli Beach Park. The final phase of the three-phase project focuses on removing a 20-inch conduit and the top portions of three manhole/vaults, then laying colored cement over the remaining conduit trench and matching the natural rock color and surface height. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall)

