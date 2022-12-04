5-4 Cavalry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony

A Soldier with the Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard, 1st Infantry Division, conducts a cavalry charge on April 12, 2022, on Fort Riley, Kansas. A cavalry charge is a Big Red One tradition and has been for many years. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Steven Johnson)
