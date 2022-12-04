Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5-4 Cavalry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    5-4 Cavalry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2022

    Photo by Pvt. Steven Johnson 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    A Soldier with the Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard, 1st Infantry Division, conducts a cavalry charge on April 12, 2022, on Fort Riley, Kansas. A cavalry charge is a Big Red One tradition and has been for many years. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Steven Johnson)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 18:20
    Photo ID: 7140025
    VIRIN: 220412-A-TG994-566
    Resolution: 4338x2892
    Size: 6.82 MB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    Change of Command
    1 ID
    5-4 Cav

