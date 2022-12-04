5th Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, holds a formation on April 12, 2022, on Fort Riley, Kansas. The formation was held as part of a Change of Command Ceremony for Lt. Col. Justin Malone, 5th Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Steven Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2022 Date Posted: 04.12.2022 18:20 Photo ID: 7140020 VIRIN: 220412-A-TG994-257 Resolution: 6574x4034 Size: 8.57 MB Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 5-4 Cavalry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PV2 Steven Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.