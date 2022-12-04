Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5-4 Cavalry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    5-4 Cavalry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2022

    Photo by Pvt. Steven Johnson 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    5th Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, holds a formation on April 12, 2022, on Fort Riley, Kansas. The formation was held as part of a Change of Command Ceremony for Lt. Col. Justin Malone, 5th Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Steven Johnson)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 18:20
    Photo ID: 7140020
    VIRIN: 220412-A-TG994-257
    Resolution: 6574x4034
    Size: 8.57 MB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Change of Command
    1 ID
    5-4 Cav

