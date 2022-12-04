5th Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, holds a formation on April 12, 2022, on Fort Riley, Kansas. The formation was held as part of a Change of Command Ceremony for Lt. Col. Justin Malone, 5th Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Steven Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2022 18:20
|Photo ID:
|7140020
|VIRIN:
|220412-A-TG994-257
|Resolution:
|6574x4034
|Size:
|8.57 MB
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 5-4 Cavalry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PV2 Steven Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
