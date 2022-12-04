5-4 Cavalry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony

Lt. Col. Justin Malone, 5th Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, receives the colors on April 12, 2022, on Fort Riley, Kansas. Passing the colors represents passing of responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Steven Johnson)

