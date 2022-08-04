U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Natalie Angst, The United States Air Force Band of the Golden West vocalist, pauses between songs during a distinguished visitors tour at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 8, 2022. The only active-duty Air Force band west of the Rocky Mountains, the Band of the Golden West is comprised of about 60 Airmen-musicians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2022 Date Posted: 04.12.2022 16:44 Photo ID: 7139825 VIRIN: 220408-F-RU983-1466 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 5.02 MB Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Band of the Golden West [Image 9 of 9], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.