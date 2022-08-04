Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Band of the Golden West [Image 5 of 9]

    The Band of the Golden West

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Timothy Shaw, left, percussionist, and Senior Airman Alexander Valdez, bassist, both with The United States Air Force Band of the Golden West, play music during a distinguished visitors tour at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 8, 2022. The only active-duty Air Force band west of the Rocky Mountains, the Band of the Golden West is comprised of about 60 Airmen-musicians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 16:44
    Photo ID: 7139822
    VIRIN: 220408-F-RU983-1518
    Resolution: 3600x2787
    Size: 6.59 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Band of the Golden West [Image 9 of 9], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Band of the Golden West
    The Band of the Golden West
    The Band of the Golden West
    The Band of the Golden West
    The Band of the Golden West
    The Band of the Golden West
    The Band of the Golden West
    The Band of the Golden West
    The Band of the Golden West

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Travis AFB"
    "Heide Couch
    60AMW PA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT