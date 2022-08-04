U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Eric Nakamoto, United States Air Force Band of the Golden West bassist, plays music during a distinguished visitors tour at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 8, 2022. The only active-duty Air Force band west of the Rocky Mountains, the Band of the Golden West is comprised of about 60 Airmen-musicians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2022 16:44
|Photo ID:
|7139819
|VIRIN:
|220408-F-RU983-1556
|Resolution:
|3600x2542
|Size:
|6.39 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Band of the Golden West [Image 9 of 9], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
