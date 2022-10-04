Ohio Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Stephen Rhoades (center), commander of Special Troops Command (Provisional), pins the Purple Heart medal on Staff Sgt. Aaron Futrell April 10, 2022, during a ceremony at the Army Aviation Support Facility #1 in North Canton, Ohio. Futrell was among U.S. service members injured during a missile attack Jan. 8, 2020, at Al Asad Airbase, Iraq. (Ohio National Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2022
|Location:
|NORTH CANTON, OH, US
2 Ohio National Guard Soldiers awarded Purple Heart
