    2 Ohio National Guard Soldiers awarded Purple Heart

    NORTH CANTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2022

    Ohio Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Stephen Rhoades (center), commander of Special Troops Command (Provisional), pins the Purple Heart medal on Staff Sgt. Aaron Futrell April 10, 2022, during a ceremony at the Army Aviation Support Facility #1 in North Canton, Ohio. Futrell was among U.S. service members injured during a missile attack Jan. 8, 2020, at Al Asad Airbase, Iraq. (Ohio National Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 15:46
    Location: NORTH CANTON, OH, US 
    Hometown: CANAL FULTON, OH, US
