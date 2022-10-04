2 Ohio National Guard Soldiers awarded Purple Heart

Ohio Army National Guard Sgt. Tristan Meyers (left) and Staff Sgt. Aaron Futrell stand together after receiving the Purple Heart medal during a ceremony April 10, 2022, at the Ohio Army National Guard Army Aviation Support Facility #1 in North Canton, Ohio. Meyers and Futrell were injured during an Iranian missile attack Jan. 8, 2020, at Al Asad Airbase, Iraq, where both were stationed during a deployment with the 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment. (Ohio National Guard photo)

Date Taken: 04.10.2022
Location: NORTH CANTON, OH, US
Hometown: CANAL FULTON, OH, US
Hometown: CLINTON, OH, US