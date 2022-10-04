2 Ohio National Guard Soldiers awarded Purple Heart

Ohio Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Stephen Rhoades (center), commander of Special Troops Command (Provisional), pins the Purple Heart medal on Sgt. Tristan Meyers April 10, 2022, during a ceremony at the Army Aviation Support Facility #1 in North Canton, Ohio. Meyers was among U.S. service members injured during a missile attack Jan. 8, 2020, at Al Asad Airbase, Iraq. (Ohio National Guard photo)

