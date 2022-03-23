Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Scorpion Lens Day 8 [Image 3 of 14]

    Scorpion Lens Day 8

    EASTOVER (MCCRADY TRAINING CENTER), SC, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garcia 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Edward Coddington, 1st Combat Camera Squadron combat camera craftsman, documents a simulated fallen adversary during room clearing and close quarters battle training scenarios alongside members of various law enforcement entities during exercise Scorpion Lens at McCrady Training Center in Eastover, South Carolina, March 23, 2022. The 1st Combat Camera Squadron (1CTCS) holds Exercise Scorpion Lens annually to provide expeditionary skills training to Combat Camera Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garcia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 12:38
    Photo ID: 7139158
    VIRIN: 220323-F-SH665-0118
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 13.77 MB
    Location: EASTOVER (MCCRADY TRAINING CENTER), SC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Scorpion Lens Day 8 [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Daniel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Scorpion Lens Day 7
    Scorpion Lens Day 7
    Scorpion Lens Day 8
    Scorpion Lens Day 7
    Scorpion Lens Day 7
    Scorpion Lens Day 7
    Scorpion Lens Day 7
    Scorpion Lens Day 7
    Scorpion Lens Day 7
    Scorpion Lens Day 7
    Scorpion Lens Day 8
    Scorpion Lens Day 8
    Scorpion Lens Day 8
    Scorpion Lens Day 8

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Carolina
    1CTCS
    Combat Camera
    USAF
    Training
    Scorpion Lens 22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT