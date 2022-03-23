Scorpion Lens Day 8

U. S. Air Force Airmen document a 9-line call-in during an improvised explosive device training scenario for exercise Scorpion Lens at McCrady Training Center in Eastover, South Carolina, March 23, 2022. The 1st Combat Camera Squadron (1CTCS) holds Exercise Scorpion Lens annually to provide expeditionary skills training to Combat Camera Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garcia)

