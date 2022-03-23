Scorpion Lens Day 7

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Zoe Russell, 1st Combat Camera Squadron element leader, executes room clearing and close quarters battle training scenarios alongside Senior Airman Lucas Silver, 628th Security Forces Squadron combat arms instructor, during exercise Scorpion Lens at McCrady Training Center in Eastover, South Carolina, March 23, 2022. The 1st Combat Camera Squadron (1CTCS) holds Exercise Scorpion Lens annually to provide expeditionary skills training to Combat Camera Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garcia)

