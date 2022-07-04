Sgt. Maj. Michael Cato, Marine Corps Systems Command sergeant major from August 2020 to April 2022, expresses his gratitude during the command’s Sergeant Major Relief and Appointment Ceremony at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Stafford, Virginia, April 7, 2022.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2022 Date Posted: 04.12.2022 09:42 Photo ID: 7138644 VIRIN: 220407-M-OI959-0113 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 15.31 MB Location: STAFFORD, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCSC bids farewell to Sergeant Major Cato, welcomes Sergeant Major Goodyear [Image 3 of 3], by Tyler Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.