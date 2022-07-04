Sgt. Maj. Michael A. Cato, outgoing Marine Corps Systems Command Sergeant Major, holds the Noncommissioned Officer Sword during the command’s Sergeant Major Relief and Appointment Ceremony at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Stafford, Virginia, April 7, 2022. Sgt. Maj. Cato relinquishes his duties to Sgt. Maj. Allen B. Goodyear.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2022 Date Posted: 04.12.2022 09:42 Photo ID: 7138640 VIRIN: 220407-M-OI959-0057 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 17.73 MB Location: STAFFORD, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCSC bids farewell to Sergeant Major Cato, welcomes Sergeant Major Goodyear [Image 3 of 3], by Tyler Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.