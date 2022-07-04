Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCSC bids farewell to Sergeant Major Cato, welcomes Sergeant Major Goodyear

    MCSC bids farewell to Sergeant Major Cato, welcomes Sergeant Major Goodyear

    STAFFORD, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Photo by Tyler Mann 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    Brig. Gen. A.J. Pasagian, Marine Corps Systems Command’s commander, passes the Noncommissioned Officer Sword to Sgt. Maj. Allen B. Goodyear, signifying the transfer of sergeant major duties from Cato to Goodyear, during MCSC’s Sergeant Major Relief and Appointment Ceremony at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Stafford, Virginia, April 7, 2022.

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 09:42
    Location: STAFFORD, VA, US 
    ceremony
    Sergeant Major
    Relief and Appointment
    MCSC

