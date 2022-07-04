Brig. Gen. A.J. Pasagian, Marine Corps Systems Command’s commander, passes the Noncommissioned Officer Sword to Sgt. Maj. Allen B. Goodyear, signifying the transfer of sergeant major duties from Cato to Goodyear, during MCSC’s Sergeant Major Relief and Appointment Ceremony at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Stafford, Virginia, April 7, 2022.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2022 Date Posted: 04.12.2022 09:42 Photo ID: 7138642 VIRIN: 220407-M-OI959-0076 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 15.9 MB Location: STAFFORD, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCSC bids farewell to Sergeant Major Cato, welcomes Sergeant Major Goodyear [Image 3 of 3], by Tyler Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.