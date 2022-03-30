Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Cyber Dragon [Image 6 of 6]

    Operation Cyber Dragon

    FORD GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Sykes 

    U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / U.S. 10th Fleet

    220330-N-XK809-1038 FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. (March 30, 2022) Rear Adm. Stephen Donald, right, Vice Commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / U.S. 10th Fleet, speaks to U.S. Navy Reserve Sailors during Operation Cyber Dragon. During Operation Cyber Dragon, conducted Mar. 7 - Apr. 1, Reserve Sailors assigned U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. 10th Fleet conducted scanning of the Navy's UNCLAS network to identify, remediate and implement corrective actions rectifying vulnerabilities greatly reducing the Navy's attack surface. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Sykes)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Cyber Dragon [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 William Sykes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Navy Reserve
    U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/ U.S. 10th Fleet
    NR C10F Head Quarters
    Operation Cyber Dragon
    Rear Admiral Stephen Donald

