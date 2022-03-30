220330-N-XK809-1006 FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. (March 30, 2022) Rear Adm. Stephen Donald, right, Vice Commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / U.S. 10th Fleet, speaks to U.S. Navy Reserve Sailors during Operation Cyber Dragon. During Operation Cyber Dragon, conducted Mar. 7 - Apr. 1, Reserve Sailors assigned U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. 10th Fleet conducted scanning of the Navy's UNCLAS network to identify, remediate and implement corrective actions rectifying vulnerabilities greatly reducing the Navy's attack surface. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Sykes)

