220324-N-XK809-1016 FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. (March 24, 2022) Information Systems Technician 1st Class Jessica Schaeffer, left, a U.S. Navy Reserve Sailor assigned to Navy Reserve 10th Fleet Head Quarters, shares findings with Stephanie Romero, director of N36, during Operation Cyber Dragon. During Operation Cyber Dragon, conducted Mar. 7 - Apr. 1, Reserve Sailors assigned U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. 10th Fleet conducted scanning of the Navy's UNCLAS network to identify, remediate and implement corrective actions rectifying vulnerabilities greatly reducing the Navy's attack surface. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Sykes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2022 Date Posted: 04.12.2022 06:41 Photo ID: 7138401 VIRIN: 220324-N-XK809-1016 Resolution: 4197x2998 Size: 1.86 MB Location: FORD GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Cyber Dragon [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 William Sykes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.