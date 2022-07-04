U.S. Army Lt. Col. Seth Johnston, right, Defense Threat Reduction Agency Europe escort team chief, and South Korean Navy Lt. Cmdr. Sang-Min Kim, Korean Arms Control Verification Agency inspection team chief, account for base-declared treaty equipment in a hangar at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 7, 2022. On-site inspections to verify declared equipment data is a central tenant of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2022 05:07
|Photo ID:
|7138296
|VIRIN:
|220407-F-YT894-1438
|Resolution:
|6867x4583
|Size:
|16.04 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 52nd FW showcases partnerships with CFE exercise [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT