52nd FW showcases partnerships with CFE exercise

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Seth Johnston, right, Defense Threat Reduction Agency Europe escort team chief, and South Korean Navy Lt. Cmdr. Sang-Min Kim, Korean Arms Control Verification Agency inspection team chief, account for base-declared treaty equipment in a hangar at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 7, 2022. On-site inspections to verify declared equipment data is a central tenant of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

