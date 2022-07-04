52nd FW showcases partnerships with CFE exercise

Members of the South Korea team inspect multiple buildings during a conventional arms control inspection exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 7, 2022. The exercise provided training for KAVA and enabled Spangdahlem Air Base to practice hosting an inspection under the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)

Date Taken: 04.07.2022
Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE