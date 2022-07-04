Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd FW showcases partnerships with CFE exercise [Image 2 of 3]

    52nd FW showcases partnerships with CFE exercise

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.07.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the South Korea team inspect multiple buildings during a conventional arms control inspection exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 7, 2022. The exercise provided training for KAVA and enabled Spangdahlem Air Base to practice hosting an inspection under the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd FW showcases partnerships with CFE exercise [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    52 FW
    exercise
    readiness
    DTRA
    CFE
    KAVA

