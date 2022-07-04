52nd FW showcases partnerships with CFE exercise

Members of the South Korea inspection team, along with U.S. and German escorts break for lunch at the dining hall in between the inspection of facilities on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 7, 2022. The Korea Arms Control Verification Agency conducts training inspections in coordination with the Defense Threat Reduction Agency to prepare for possible treaty events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

