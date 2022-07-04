Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd FW showcases partnerships with CFE exercise [Image 1 of 3]

    52nd FW showcases partnerships with CFE exercise

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.07.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the South Korea inspection team, along with U.S. and German escorts break for lunch at the dining hall in between the inspection of facilities on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 7, 2022. The Korea Arms Control Verification Agency conducts training inspections in coordination with the Defense Threat Reduction Agency to prepare for possible treaty events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd FW showcases partnerships with CFE exercise [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    52 FW
    exercise
    readiness
    DTRA
    CFE
    KAVA

