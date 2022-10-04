CSG-7 Holds 122nd Submarine Birthday Ball at Fleet Activities Yokosuka

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 10, 2022) Rear Adm. Butch Dollaga, Commander, Submarine Group 7, hands the microphone to Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, during the 122nd Submarine Birthday Ball at Fleet Activities Yokosuka April 10, 2022. The ball was coordinated by Submarine Group 7, which directs forward-deployed, combat capable forces across the full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean, and Arabian Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Travis Baley/Released)

