    CSG-7 Holds 122nd Submarine Birthday Ball at Fleet Activities Yokosuka [Image 1 of 4]

    CSG-7 Holds 122nd Submarine Birthday Ball at Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Baley 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 10, 2022) Musician 3rd Class, Morgan Ramirez, right, from the U.S. 7th Fleet Band, sings the national anthem during the 122nd Submarine Birthday Ball at Fleet Activities Yokosuka April 10, 2022. The ball was coordinated by Submarine Group 7, which directs forward-deployed, combat capable forces across the full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean, and Arabian Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Travis Baley/Released)

    This work, CSG-7 Holds 122nd Submarine Birthday Ball at Fleet Activities Yokosuka [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Travis Baley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JAPAN
    7TH FLEET
    BALL
    NAVY
    SAILORS
    USN
    YOKOSUKA
    C7F
    CSG-7
    SUBMARINERS
    COMSUBGRU 7

