YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 10, 2022) Rear Adm. Butch Dollaga, commander, Submarine Group 7, speaks during the 122nd Submarine Birthday Ball at Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka April 10, 2022. The ball was coordinated by Submarine Group 7, which directs forward-deployed, combat capable forces across the full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean, and Arabian Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Travis Baley/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2022 Date Posted: 04.12.2022 03:10 Photo ID: 7138224 VIRIN: 220410-N-AZ467-1020 Resolution: 5468x3645 Size: 1.92 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSG-7 Holds 122nd Submarine Birthday Ball at Fleet Activities Yokosuka [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Travis Baley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.