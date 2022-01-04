The Frecce Tricolori Italian air force aerobatics team performs expert aerial maneuvers during an open house at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 1, 2022. The Italian National Aerobatic team was officially created March 1, 1961, and are currently flying the Italian Aermacchi MB-339. The team is based out of Rivolto Air Base, Italy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2022 03:09
|Photo ID:
|7138222
|VIRIN:
|220401-F-ZR251-3010
|Resolution:
|5018x3584
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviano Air Base recognizes Month of The Military Child with Open House event [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
