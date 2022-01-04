The Frecce Tricolori Italian air force aerobatics team performs expert aerial maneuvers during an open house at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 1, 2022. Frecce Tricolori literally translates to tricolored arrows and the team is the world's largest military aerobatic team to perform aerial maneuvers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2022 03:09
|Photo ID:
|7138221
|VIRIN:
|220401-F-ZR251-3004
|Resolution:
|5142x3428
|Size:
|949.54 KB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviano Air Base recognizes Month of The Military Child with Open House event [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
