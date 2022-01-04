Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviano Air Base recognizes Month of The Military Child with Open House event

    Aviano Air Base recognizes Month of The Military Child with Open House event

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Frecce Tricolori Italian air force aerobatics team performs expert aerial maneuvers during an open house at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 1, 2022. Frecce Tricolori literally translates to tricolored arrows and the team is the world's largest military aerobatic team to perform aerial maneuvers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

