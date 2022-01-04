Aviano Air Base recognizes Month of The Military Child with Open House event

The Frecce Tricolori Italian air force aerobatics team performs expert aerial maneuvers during an open house at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 1, 2022. Frecce Tricolori literally translates to tricolored arrows and the team is the world's largest military aerobatic team to perform aerial maneuvers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

Date Taken: 04.01.2022