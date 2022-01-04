Aviano Air Base recognizes Month of The Military Child with Open House event

The Frecce Tricolori Italian air force aerobatics team performs expert aerial maneuvers during an open house at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 1, 2022. The U.S. Air Force and Italian air force organized the demonstration for military children as well as local community school children in honor of the Month of the Military Child. Students viewed a variety of static displays and the Frecce Tricolori Italian air force aerobatics team preformed aerial maneuvers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

