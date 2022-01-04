Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Frecce Tricolori Italian air force aerobatics team performs expert aerial maneuvers during an open house at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 1, 2022. The U.S. Air Force and Italian air force organized the demonstration for military children as well as local community school children in honor of the Month of the Military Child. Students viewed a variety of static displays and the Frecce Tricolori Italian air force aerobatics team preformed aerial maneuvers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 03:09
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviano Air Base recognizes Month of The Military Child with Open House event [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ITAF
    MOMC
    FrecceTricolori

