    Rear Adm. Stu C. Satterwhite, commander, MNCC visits CFAY

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.11.2022

    Photo by Tetsuya Morita 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (April. 11, 2022)– Rear Adm. Stu Satterwhite, commander, MyNavy Career Center, addresses a group of command pay and personnel administrators during a visit to the C2 Auditorium at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. Satterwhite is visiting fleet concentration areas to discuss changes MNCC is implementing to improve Navy pay and personnel processes. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm. Stu C. Satterwhite, commander, MNCC visits CFAY [Image 4 of 4], by Tetsuya Morita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    CFAY
    MNCC

