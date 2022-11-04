Rear Adm. Stu C. Satterwhite, commander, MNCC visits CFAY

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 11) — Rear Adm. Stu Satterwhite, commander, MyNavy Career Center, addresses command triads during a visit to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. Satterwhite is visiting fleet concentration areas to discuss changes MNCC is implementing to improve Navy pay and personnel processes. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

Date Taken: 04.11.2022