Rear Adm. Stu C. Satterwhite, commander, MNCC visits CFAY

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April. 11, 2022)– Rear Adm. Stu Satterwhite, commander, MyNavy Career Center, addresses a group of command pay and personnel administrators during a visit to the C2 Auditorium at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. Satterwhite is visiting fleet concentration areas to discuss changes MNCC is implementing to improve Navy pay and personnel processes. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

