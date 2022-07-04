NMCP HOSTS HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY

220407-N-BB298-1048 Naval Medical Center Portsmouth’s (NMCP) Diversity Committee hosted a Holocaust Remembrance ceremony in the command’s Chapel of Comfort, April 7. NMCP’s leadership triad including Capt. Shelley Perkins, commanding officer; Capt. Joel Schofer, executive officer; Master Chief Michele Sullivan, command master chief; and other staff members, participated in a walk through of Holocaust memorabilia to include literature and poems, along with viewing a video about the Holocaust.

