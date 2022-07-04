Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCP HOSTS HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY [Image 2 of 6]

    NMCP HOSTS HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Photo by Seaman Ariana Torman 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    220407-N-BB298-1015 Naval Medical Center Portsmouth’s (NMCP) Diversity Committee hosted a Holocaust Remembrance ceremony in the command’s Chapel of Comfort, April 7. The display of Holocaust memorabilia included literature and poems, along with viewing a video about the Holocaust.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 13:54
    Photo ID: 7137404
    VIRIN: 220407-N-BB298-1015
    Resolution: 4975x3283
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCP HOSTS HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY [Image 6 of 6], by SN Ariana Torman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCP HOSTS HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY
    NMCP HOSTS HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY
    NMCP HOSTS HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY
    NMCP HOSTS HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY
    NMCP HOSTS HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY
    NMCP HOSTS HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NMCP HOSTS HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #NMCP #DHA #TIDEWATERMARKET #MILITARYMEDICINE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT