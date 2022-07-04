NMCP HOSTS HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY

Photo By Seaman Ariana Torman | 220407-N-BB298-1048 Naval Medical Center Portsmouth’s (NMCP) Diversity Committee...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Ariana Torman | 220407-N-BB298-1048 Naval Medical Center Portsmouth’s (NMCP) Diversity Committee hosted a Holocaust Remembrance ceremony in the command’s Chapel of Comfort, April 7. NMCP’s leadership triad including Capt. Shelley Perkins, commanding officer; Capt. Joel Schofer, executive officer; Master Chief Michele Sullivan, command master chief; and other staff members, participated in a walk through of Holocaust memorabilia to include literature and poems, along with viewing a video about the Holocaust. see less | View Image Page

Naval Medical Center Portsmouth’s (NMCP) Diversity Committee hosted a Holocaust Remembrance ceremony in the command’s Chapel of Comfort, April 7.



NMCP’s leadership triad including Capt. Shelley Perkins, commanding officer; Capt. Joel Schofer, executive officer; Master Chief Michele Sullivan, command master chief; and other staff members, participated in a walkthrough of Holocaust memorabilia to include literature and poems, along with viewing a video about the Holocaust.



"As we begin to memorialize the day that six million Jews were murdered during the Holocaust between (the years) 1933-1945, let us be encouraged to remember the strength and resilience of the Jews," said Hospital Corpsman Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathalee White, NMCP Diversity Committee member.



"Their resilience shows us as humans that we are able to rebound from all afflictions that we are faced with. I encourage us to remain positive and be thankful that we live in a country where we have the freedom to embrace who we are," White added.



