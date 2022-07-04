Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    T-38s Fly with F-16s [Image 5 of 12]

    T-38s Fly with F-16s

    TX, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen 

    47th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    Two T-38 Talons from Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, fly in formation with 2 F-16 Falcons from Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, on April 7, 2022. The 4 aircraft joined up together to practice formation flights over southwest Texas before heading back to Laughlin for a presentation to student pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 10:33
    Photo ID: 7136920
    VIRIN: 220407-F-IL807-0032
    Resolution: 4148x2333
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, T-38s Fly with F-16s [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Holloman
    T-38
    Laughlin
    T-38 Talon
    47th FTW

